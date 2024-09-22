Two minor sisters gangraped in Rourkela! Police probe begins

Rourkela: In a shocking and shameful incident, two minor girls, who are sisters, were allegedly gangraped in Rourkela of Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Saturday.

Two sisters had reportedly gone to Rourkela bus stand areas to purchase sleepers. However, some unidentified miscreants allegedly forcefully took both of them to an isolated place and raped them one after the other.

Later, the family members field a complaint at the Plantsite Police station in this regard when the girls narrated their ordeals after reaching home. They demanded the arrest of the accused persons and justice for the siblings.

“As per the complaint we have received, two girls had gone to the Bisra Chakka area for marketing at around 5 PM. Taking the advantage of their loneliness, two-three youths forcefully took them in an auto-rickshaw and raped them in an isolated location,” informed Rourkela Zone-II DSP Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra.

“Two teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to trace the accuse persons. As of now two accused have been detained for interrogation. Efforts are on to find out others involvement in the case. Medical examinations of the accused persons and the victims will be done and the necessary follow-up actions will be taken,” he added.