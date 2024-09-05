Two minor girls meet watery grave in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district

Nabarangpur: Two minor girls died reportedly after drowning in a pond at Chhelipadar village under Kosagumuda block of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today. The deceased have been identified as Tanu Bhatra and Manjula Bhatra.

If sources are to be believed, Tanu and Manjula went to the village pond to have a bathe after returning from Guru Divas celebration at their school. However, both of them accidentally slipped into the deep water of the pond drowned.

Their family members of Tanu and Manjula launched a frantic search for them as they did not return home for long period of time. Later, some villagers spotted the girls inside the pond and informed about it to their family members.

Subsequently, the Kosagumuda fire department and police were informed about the death of the two girls. They retrieved the bodies of Tanu and Manjula from the pond and sent them to Kosagumuda Hospital for postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the two minor girls.

