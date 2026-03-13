Two minor girls drown while trying to collect seashells, dies

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Bhadrak: In an unfortunate incident, two minor girls died reportedly after getting drowned while trying to collect seashells from a pond at Arandua Malik Sahi under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district today.

After completing their exams in the school this morning, five friends (girls) reportedly went to the local pond to play and have bath. However, one of them identified as Tapadeepa went to collect seashells. Unfortunately, her legs slipped and she fell into the pond and started drowning.

Annapurna, who was nearby, tried to hold Tapadeepa’s hand with the aim to rescue her. But she herself also fell into the pond and got drowned. On noticing the duo in trouble, their other friends immediately ran and informed the villagers about the mishap.

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Several villagers rushed to the pond and managed to rescue Tapadeepa in an unconscious state, while Annapurna went missing. Tapadeepa was taken to Basudevpur Hospital for treatment, but the doctor declared her brought dead.

On being informed, a team of firefighters arrived at the spot and rescued Annapurna after searching for a long time. Without any more delay, she was also rushed to the hospital. But by then she had already breathed her last.

While Tapadeepa was studying in the fourth standard, Annapurna was a class six student. Their unfortunate and untimely deaths have sent a shockwaves across the village and nearby localities.

Also Read: Two Siblings Die After Drowning In Pond In Keonjhar