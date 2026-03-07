Two minor girls drown in pond in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Advertisement

Udala: In a tragic incident, two minor girls drowned in a pond in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident occurred in Nachipur village under Kaptipada police station limits.

The deceased, two friends, have been identified as 7-year-old Shubhasandhya Nayak and 8-year-old Rajalakshmi Shankhuwal. They were studying at Dandghat Dehuri Sahi Vidyalaya.

According to information received, they had gone to the pond to bathe near their house after returning from school. The family had asked them to bathe at the nearby tubewell, but the two friends went to the pond instead.

Advertisement

After some time, the family suddenly found the two minor girls drowning in the water. Immediately, family members entered the pond and rescued both of them, admitting them to Kaptipada Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared them dead.

The incident of two minor girls drowning in a pond together has created a sense of grief in the local area.