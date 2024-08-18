Two minor girls die after drowning in village pond in Odisha

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
girls die after drowning in village pond in odisha

Advertisement

Digapahandi: A pall of gloom descended on the Sindurapura village under Patapur police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district today following the death of two minor girls in the village pond.

One Salini Nayak, the daughter of Santosh Nayak, and Tulasi Dakua, the daughter of Balaram Dakua, had gone to the village pond along with another girl. However, Salini and Tulasi got drowned when they entered the pond to have bath.

On seeing both of her friends drowning, the third girl rushed to the village and informed about the matter to the villagers. Soon, a group of villagers reached the pond and started a search operation. However, as they could not trace the girls, they intimated about the matter to the firefighters.

Later, a team of firefighters from the Sanakhemundi Fire Station arrived at the spot and rescued the girls in a very critical condition and rushed them to the Digapahandi Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared both of them received dead.

Also Read: Six More Die Of Lightning Strikes In Odisha, CM Announces Ex-Gratia

Subadh Nayak 12126 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.