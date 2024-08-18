Two minor girls die after drowning in village pond in Odisha

Advertisement

Digapahandi: A pall of gloom descended on the Sindurapura village under Patapur police station limits of Odisha’s Ganjam district today following the death of two minor girls in the village pond.

One Salini Nayak, the daughter of Santosh Nayak, and Tulasi Dakua, the daughter of Balaram Dakua, had gone to the village pond along with another girl. However, Salini and Tulasi got drowned when they entered the pond to have bath.

On seeing both of her friends drowning, the third girl rushed to the village and informed about the matter to the villagers. Soon, a group of villagers reached the pond and started a search operation. However, as they could not trace the girls, they intimated about the matter to the firefighters.

Later, a team of firefighters from the Sanakhemundi Fire Station arrived at the spot and rescued the girls in a very critical condition and rushed them to the Digapahandi Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared both of them received dead.