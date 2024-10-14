Two minor boys fall into canal while filming reels in Odisha; 1 dies, another missing

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy died while another went missing after falling into a canal while filming reels in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday.

One Dipu Nayak, the son of Himanshu Nayak of Barisahi village, and Ashok Das were reportedly filming reels near the canal at Ambahata. Unfortunately, one of them slipped into the water body and started to drown. With the aim to save him, the other boy jumped into the canal but sadly both of them went missing.

Soon, some locals along with the firefighters launched a search operation after getting information. They managed to rescue Dipu in a very critical condition and rushed him to Soro Hospital for treatment. But sadly, doctor declared him brought dead.

On the other hand, search operation to trace Ashok is still underway.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate incident.