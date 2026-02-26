Two maoists neutralized, firearms and explosives seized, watch

Advertisement

Malkangiri: At least two Maoists were neutralized while Arms and Explosives were seized on Thursday.

In a significant operation, security forces engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with Maoist rebels in the Indravati river area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, which shares a border with Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The intense gun battle resulted in the elimination of two hardcore Maoists at the hands of the security personnel.

The authorities have recovered an SLR, INSAS rifles, and a cache of Maoist explosives from the scene, indicating the significance of the operation.

Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav confirmed the incident, highlighting the relentless efforts of the security forces to curb Maoist activities in the region.

Watch the video here: