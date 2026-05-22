Two King Cobras Spotted ‘Dancing’ Entwined in Koraput, Watch

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Koraput: Two king cobras were spotted entwined in what locals described as a “dance” in Laxmipur area of Koraput, Odisha, on Friday. The rare sight drew crowds as the snakes remained locked together for about 15 minutes.

Witnesses said the cobras raised their hoods, coiled around each other, fell to the ground and rose again. Many recorded the scene on mobile phones. Locals believe one snake was male and the other female, calling it the popular “Nag-Nagin dance”.

Wildlife experts say such encounters are usually part of the king cobra’s mating ritual, not a fight. During courtship, the male engages in a ritualized “combat dance” with the female. He sways, raises his hood, and intertwines with her to assess receptiveness. If she responds, mating follows. If she resists, the male backs off.

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This display is often mistaken for aggression or a dance due to the snakes’ upright posture and synchronized movement. King cobras are solitary and only come together during the breeding season, typically between January and May in Odisha, though sightings can occur later.

Watch the video here: