Two killed, three others critical as wall collapses in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, at least two persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries as a boundary wall collapsed in Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

A group of workers were reportedly doing drainage work at Bhoi Sahi of Badagada area of the state Capital City this afternoon. While the work was underway, a boundary wall close to the drain caved-in and fell on five persons killing two of them on the spot.

All the five persons were immediately rescued from the debris by some workers and local residents and rushed to the Capital Hospital in a critical condition. However, doctor declared two of them dead on arrival while three others are still fighting for life in the government hospital.

On being informed, the local police arrived at the spot of the incident and started an investigation into the matter. They are yet to identify both the deceased and injured persons.

