Two killed, three injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

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Kendujhar/Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and three others were severely injured in two separate road accidents occurred in Champua and Baranga of Odisha on Sunday.

As per reports, in Kendujhar, two persons died in a head-on collision of two motorcycles near Kahnu Sahi under Champua police station limits.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Munda of Mirigisinga locality and Subash Giri of Mangalpur locality.

The two others injured persons were rushed to a hospital, added reports.

On being informed, police has reached the spot and seized the bodies and sent it for autopsy. Police has also launched an investigation to the matter to ascertain the exact cause of the fatal accident.

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Meanwhile, in Baranga, head on collision of a car and a motorcycle on Kuakhai Bridge connecting Baranga with Balikuda critically injured the bike rider. Following which, the injured ruder was rushed to hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the road accident on the bridge led to the piling of as many as hundred vehicles.

The police teams of Baranga and Sadar police stations including the zonal ACP arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.

Further details are awaited.