Two killed in road accident on Trisulia Bridge in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two persons, who are said to be father and son, were killed following a road accident on Trisulia Bridge in Cuttack City on Thursday evening.

The road accident took place while the deceased persons, assumed to be the natives of Alisha Bazar in Cuttack, were going on a scooty, bearing registration number of OD05A P2487. When they reached the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu (Trisulia Bridge), a cargo auto-rickshaw reportedly hit their two-wheeler causing their deaths on the spot.

Some passers-by informed the police about the accident. Soon, a team of cops from the Baranga Police station reached the spot and started an investigation after sending the bodies to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Traffic Police from Cuttack also rushed to the place of accident and managed the traffic.

In another similar incident of road mishap, a woman Traffic Police ASI named Pratima Bhol sustained critical injuries after her scooty was hit by two bikes at Talabania in Puri. She was rescued and admitted at the Puri District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated by the local police to identify and nab the accused bikers.