Two killed in road accident on NH-16 in Khordha, watch

Advertisement

Khordha: In a tragic incident, two people died in a road accident on the National Highway-16 under the limits of Khordha Adarsh Police Station in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the mishap occurred near Totapada under the overbridge when a goods-laden truck collided with a trailer.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the two persons who were travelling in the truck died in the incident.

On being informed, the police reached the accident spot and retrieved the bodies. The bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the truck was strewn on the highway after the mishap.

Advertisement

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the fatal accident.

The identity of the deceased persons and other details are awaited.

Watch the video here: