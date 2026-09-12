Two killed in motorcycle accident in Bhadrak’s Basudevpur

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Bhadrak: Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The fatal motorcycle accident took place on Jamjhadi road near Mataji math Chhak under Basudevpur Municipality.

According to sources, another person was also critically injured in the accident. He was taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the Bhadrak district main hospital as his condition worsened.

The deceased were identified as Gobinda Biswal of Gadi village under the Chandimali area in Sanakrushnapur panchanyat and Biswajit Nayak of the same village. The criticaly injured youth has been identified as Siba Sankar Nayak, a resident of Gadi village.

Sources informed that the three youths were heading towards Jhajhadi from their village on a bike when the vehicle lost control and crashed into the divider of the road. this resulted in the death of Gobinda at the spot.

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Meanwhile, Biswajit and Siba were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment in a critically condition. However, Biswajit was declared dead by the doctor and Siba is receiving treatment in a critical state at the Bhadrak hospital.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased from the spot.

The death of the two youths has cast a pearl of gloom in the area.