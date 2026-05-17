Two killed in lighting strike in Koraput

At least two people were killed in a lighting strike in Kaipadar and Dumuripadar village under Lakshmipur block of Koraput district, Odisha.

By Sunita
UP boy dies in lightning strike

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Koraput: At least two people were killed in a lighting strike in Kaipadar and Dumuripadar village under Lakshmipur block of Koraput district, Odisha.

According to sources, one of the deceased has been identified as a resident of the Dumuripadar village while the other one is a hawker, who is a resident of Kolkata.

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Both of them reportedly died after lighting struck them while they were sleeping under a mango tree in the village.

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