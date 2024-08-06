Two killed in firing in Sonepur! Police revolver found near bodies

Sonepur: Two persons including a police constable were killed in a firing at Chulimala village under Binika police station limits of Sonepur district this evening.

One Manoj Jhankar, a police constable who was posted as a Special Security of former Odisha Minister, was sitting on a field near the village along with Seshadeb Jhankar.

However, both Manoj and Seshadeb reportedly had a heated argument over some unknown reason, following which it is suspected that the former fired at the latter with the service revolver causing his death on the spot before shooting himself on his head. Following the firing, both of them died on the spot

Some villagers who found them lying in a pool of blood, rushed them to the Binika Community Health Centre, where doctor declared both of them dead.

Meanwhile, Binika Police has started an investigation into the matter by sending the bodies for postmortem.

Speaking about the crime, SP Yashpratap Shrimal said that police have seized the revolver and bodies and probe is underway. Details can be known only after the investigation, he added.

