Two killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Digapahandi

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, one woman and a man lost their lives in an elephant attack in Jalmeripalli village under Fasiguda Gram Panchayat in Digapahandi Block of Ganjam district.

According to sources, the deceased two have been identified as Gopinath Pradhan and Urmila Rout. They had reportedly gone to their vegetable fields to work on Sunday morning when the wild elephant suddenly charged at them and injured them severely. Both of them died on the spot due to the critical injuries.

Upon receiving information, the Bhismagiri Forest Team rushed to the location and launched efforts to drive the elephant back into the forest. Tension gripped the village as locals gathered at the site, expressing grief and concern over recurring wildlife intrusions into human habitats.

Sources said, shrinking forests push elephants closer to villages, leading to crop damage and loss of life.