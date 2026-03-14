Two killed in elephant attack in Kandhamal, locals panic

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Raikia: Two elderly people were killed in an elephant attack in the Petapanga Dramba forest under the Raikia police station in Kandhamal district. This incident has triggered panic among the locals.

As per sources, a wild elephant trampled the two elderly people to death while they were returning to home after collecting firewood from the forest. The deceased are said to be from Dramba village. According to reports, the elephant attacked them while they were inside the forest, resulting in their deaths.

Following the incident, fear has spread across the G. Udayagiri area due to the presence of the aggressive tusker. Villagers in nearby settlements have expressed concern over their safety as the elephant continues to move through the forest region.

It was reported a few days ago that a youth was killed in an elephant attack. The incident took place in Sarumula Bhadrashul village of Rasgobindpur range in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased is Raghu Marndi, a 35-year-old youth from Bhadrashul village.

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He was killed in a tusked elephant attack while he was going to defecate in the early hours of the morning.

Meanhwile, hundreds of elephants were spotted roaming in Shuliapada, Morada and Rasgobindpur in Mayurbhanj district. They have escaped from the neighboring Tapovan forest of West Bengal.

Forest officials said they are closely monitoring the elephant’s movements to ensure the safety of people living in surrounding villages. Residents have also been cautioned against venturing into the forest area.