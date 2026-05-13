Two killed, four injured in separate road mishaps in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Three separate accidents in different districts of Odisha- Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Keonjhar- left at least two people dead and four others injured on Wednesday.

In one such incident, Mayurbhanj district witnessed a tragic road accident after a car crashed into a trailer truck at Gaddeulia under Baisinga Police Station area. While former Zilla Parishad vice-chairperson Kamala Tiria and her son sustained critical injuries, her daughter-in-law died on the spot.

Sources said that Tiria’s family was returning to Baripada from Bhubaneswar when the accident took place. The injured were rescued and admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In another incident in Keonjhar district, a youth died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Parshala on NH-20 while returning home after attending a wedding feast.

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The deceased was identified as Gyanaranjan Mohanty of Krushnapur village under Champua Police Station area. He was rushed to Champua Medical following the mishap, where doctors declared him dead during treatment. Police have initiated a probe into the mattter.

In Jajpur district too, a woman died and two others were critically injured after a car hit an auto-rickshaw from rear side near Jarka Chhak on NH-16. The accident took place when they were traveling in the auto towards Brahmapur from Anandpur.

The injured, identified as the woman’s husband and mother-in-law, were admitted to Dharmasala Medical for treatment. Dharmasala Police started an investigation after reaching the spot.