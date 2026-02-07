Two killed as coal-laden truck hits bike in Angul

Advertisement

Angul: A tragic incident at Mahitala Chhak under Industrial town police limits in Angul, claimed two lives on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet.

As per sources, the two youths were on their way, when the ill-fated speeding coal-laden truck hit the bike from behind and crushed them under the wheels. Following which two died on the spot.

Advertisement

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and shifted them to the hospital.

Following the mishap, tension prevailed at the accident site as locals gathered and have raised concerned regarding frequent accidents.

Police have registered a case and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Two Youths Killed In Bike Accident In Kalahandi