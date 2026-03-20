Two killed as car crashed into a tree in Koraput

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Mataput: In a tragic incident, two people were killed after a car crashed into a tree late Thursday night. The fatal accident took place near Nandapur Fire Department office in Koraput district.

As per sources, a car carrying 2 passengers travelling from Nandapur to Padua when it lost control and hit a mango tree on the roadside. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the accident. The passengers were stuck inside the vehicle.

The Nandapur Fire Department personnel immediately rescued them and rushed them to the hospital. However, the doctor declared them dead at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Laba Khara of Bailaguda village and Ananta Pangi of Khuduba village.

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On being informed, Nandapur police reached the spot and conducted an investigation.