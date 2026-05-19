Two Killed After Bike Slams into Divider on Biju Expressway in Sundargarh

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Sundargarh: Two bikers died after their motorcycle lost control and crashed into a road divider on the Biju Expressway near Mandiakuda in Rajgangpur area of Sundargarh district in Odisha on Tuesday.

Police said the victims, one from Rajgangpur and the other from the Rourkela area, were riding from Rajgangpur towards Rourkela when the accident occurred.

The biker reportedly lost balance and hit the divider with force. Both riders were rushed to Rajgangpur Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

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Rajgangpur police have reached the spot and begun an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The accident comes two days after a mother and daughter lost their lives in a separate road accident in Nabarangpur district.