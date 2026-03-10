Two killed after being hit by train near Baghabali Railway gate in Jaleswar

Balasore: Two people were killed after being hit by a train near the Baghabali railway gate under Jaleswar in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident occurred last night when the victims were crossing the railway track.

According to reports, a train hit the two individuals while they were attempting to cross the track, leading to their deaths on the spot. The deceased include one man and one woman.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

After receiving information about the incident, the Railway Police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, and have started an investigation into the matter.