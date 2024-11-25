Two injured after MLA’s car hit Auto rickshaw in Odisha’s Khordha district

Tangi: At least two persons sustained injury after the vehicle of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) hit their Auto rickshaw in Khordha district of Odisha on Monday.

As per reports, Khallikote MLA Purna Chandra Sethi’s car hit an Auto rickshaw on Monday. The accident took place near Badapokharia in Khordha district on National Highway No. 16.

While the MLA was safe after the accident, two people in the Auto suffered minor injuries.

According to information the MLA was travelling in a Hyundai car bearing registration no. OD 02 BT 5115 from Khallikote to Bhubaneswar today when it hit an Auto from the rear side near Badapokhari Chowk.

The two injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Tangi hospital. The Jankia police reached the spot and started investigation.