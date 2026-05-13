Two injured after being stabbed by friend in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: At least two youths sustained critical injuries reportedly after being stabbed by their friend in Saheed Nagar area of Bhubaneswar last night.

A group of three friends were having a feast at Sabara Sahi under Saheed Nagar police station area under the state capital city last night. However, a verbal altercation occurred between the trio over some unknown issue.

Irked over the argument, one of them stabbed the other two with a sharp weapon leaving them injured on the spot. On being alerted, the family members rushed the duo to the Capital Hospital for treatment.

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The condition of one of the youths named Ram Soren is stated to be critical as he has sustained grievous injuries on his head following the knife attack.

Meanwhile, Saheed Nagar police has launched an investigation into the matter. Currently, cops are interrogating the youths to ascertain the cause of knife attack.