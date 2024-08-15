Two including woman killed in lightning strikes in Odisha

Puri: Two persons including a woman died reportedly after being struck by lightning in Puri and Sambalpur districts of Odisha on Thursday.

Lightning struck a 55-year-old woman while she was working along with others in a paddy field in the Brahmagiri area of Puri district today. Along with another woman she sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Banguri Community Health Center for treatment. However, she was pronounced dead by the doctors.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality following the unfortunate death of the 55-year-old woman.

Likewise, a man died after lightning struck him while he was grazing cattle at Chaltikra village under the Mahulpali police station of Sambalpur district. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Bhainsa.

The Mahulpali police reportedly registered an unnatural death case and sent the body to the Kuchinda hospital for postmortem. Sanjay is survived by his wife and minor son.

