Two hardcore Maoists surrender in Odisha

Baragarh: Two hardcore Maoist from Chhattisgarh namely Amila Tati of Parnal village and Raghu Padam of Tolad village surrendered before Odisha Police.

The Maoists surrendered before the I.G of Police, Northern Range, Sambalpur, and S.P, Baragarh on Friday. They have been identified as Amila Tati (35) of Parnal village and Raghu Padam (31) of Tolad village.

According to police, the duo surrendered before the Police after realizing that the outfit had lost its ideological commitment and instead of working for the poor and toiling class of the society, the outfit was indulging in meaningless lawless activities like extortion, attack on innocent civilians and security force personnel etc.

Amila was the Area Committee Member (ACM) and Platoon Commander of Baragarh Local

Organizing Squad (LOS) operating under Balangir – Baragarh – Mahasamud (BBM) Division of CPI (Maoist). While Raghu was the Area Committee Member (ACM) of the Bolangir Local Organizing Squad (LOS) operating under the Bolangir – Baragarh – Mahasamud (BBM) Division of CPI (Maoist).

Amila has been active in the Gandhamardan Reserve Forest area since 2010. She was actively trying to expand Maoist activities in Baragarh and Bolangir districts. She was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4.00 lakhs.

Similarly, Raghu has been active in the Gandhamardan Reserve Forest area since 2012. He was actively trying to expand Maoist activities in Baragarh and Bolangir districts. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 3.00 Lakhs.