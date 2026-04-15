Two girl students die as primary school boundary wall collapses on them

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Mohana: In a tragic incident two minor girl students died reportedly after the boundary wall of Rubudising Primary School under R. Udayagiri police limits in Gajapati district collapsed on them.

The deceased girls have been identified as Udanti Roita (9), a class four student, and Behiles Roita (10), a class five student.

According to reports, the minor girls were reportedly playing near the boundary wall after the school was closed. Unfortunately, the boundary wall collapsed on them causing their deaths on the spot.

Soon, the people who were near the spot of incident swung into action and rescued the girls from the debris, but by the time both of them had already breathed their last.

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On being informed, a team of cops from the R. Udayagiri police station and officials of Nuagada Block administration reached the village and carried out an inspection.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic deaths of the two girl.