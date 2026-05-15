Two engineering students killed in fatal road accident in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a devastating accident, two engineering students were killed after a hyva rammed into a car in front of Bhola apartment complex near Bhola Chhak under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar on late Thursday night.

According to sources, the two deceased engineering students were reportedly returning after attending a party when the hyva ramme into their car near Bhola Chhak. Both of them were reportedly living in a nearby apartment.

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The impact was so severe that the side of the car got badly damaged. The two students died due to severe injuries.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and has started investigating the incident.