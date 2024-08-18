Two elephants found dead in separate incidents in Odisha

Advertisement

Rairakhol/Bonai: Two elephants including a baby elephant were found dead in separate incidents in Rairakhol and Sundargarh districts on Sunday.

A 15-year-old female elephant electrocuted after coming in contact with wire at Chatapada jungle of Nakatideul village in Rairakhol. The locals informed the forest department and they immediately rushed to the site. They found another elephant sitting near the dead tusker.

Past two months, two tuskers were found dead at Sadar forest range in Rairkhol and the main reason behind their death is electrocution. After the scientific team comes, post-mortem of the tusker will be conducted and then it will be laid to rest, informed DFO Arvind Mohanty.

In another incident, a baby elephant died after being hit by a train in Sunuburu section of Barsuan Range in Sundargarh district. The dead baby elephant was surrounded by a herd of six elephants on the rail track.

Later, the railway and forest department staff and officials arrived at the spot and started a probe into the matter.

