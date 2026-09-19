Two DJ vehicles seized during Ganesh immersion procession in Dhenkanal

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Dhenkanal: Rasol police detained operators after two DJ units reportedly engaged in a high-volume face-off in Kunua village.

Rasol police in Dhenkanal district seized two DJ vehicles and detained their operators last night in Kunua village during a Ganesh Puja immersion procession.

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According to police, the action was taken after the two DJ units engaged in a competitive face-off, playing music at excessively high volumes during the procession.

The vehicles were subsequently seized and their operators detained.