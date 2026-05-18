Two dead, one critical in separate road mishaps in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed two tragic road accidents on Sunday, claiming two lives and leaving another person critically injured in separate incidents reported from Balasore and Sambalpur districts.

In the first incident, one person died and another sustained critical injuries after being hit by a car near Dhobagadia on the Kupari-Khaira road in Soro.

According to reports, the duo was struck by a speeding vehicle while travelling on the route. Khaira Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the mishap.

Both the deceased and the injured are residents of the Kupari area. The critically injured victim was later shifted to Bhadrak Medical for advanced treatment.

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In another incident reported from Rairakhol in Sambalpur district, a mason lost his life in a road accident on National Highway-55 near Charmal.

The deceased has been identified as Bishnu Behera, a resident of the same village. Reports said Bishnu was returning home after completing construction work when a car travelling from Sambalpur towards Cuttack allegedly hit him from behind. The impact proved fatal, leading to his death on the spot.

Following the accident, Charmal Police detained the car and its driver and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. Both mishaps have once again raised concerns over road safety and reckless driving on Odisha’s highways and major roads.