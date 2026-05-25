Two critical in a late-night series accident on Khandagiri flyover

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Bhubaneswar: Two persons were seriously injured in a late-night series accident on the Khandagiri overbridge in the state captial on Sunday.

The accident reportedly took place around 12 A.M. midnight on National Highway-16.

According to police, a pickup van had broken down and was standing on the flyover. A Tata Ace vehicle coming from Baramunda towards Khordha slowed down after seeing the stranded van.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from behind could not apply brakes in time and hit the Tata Ace from the rear side.

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Due to the strong impact, the Tata Ace crashed into the pickup van and climbed onto the divider. The vehicle was badly damaged in the accident. The driver of the Tata Ace and another person were trapped inside and suffered serious injuries.

Both injured persons were rescued by commuters and admitted to the Capital Hospital. Their identities are yet to be known.

The accident caused heavy traffic jams on the highway for a long time. Vehicles on the flyover were stopped and traffic was diverted through the service road.

After receiving information, Khandagiri police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Police have detained the truck driver and started an investigation into the accident.