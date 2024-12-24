Two CoBRA jawans injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Odisha border

Malkangiri: In an exchange of fire between the jawans and Naxals, two CoBRA jawans have been injured. The Maoists attacked the camp of the CoBRA forces at Chintalanar area of Malkangiri-border in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The Maoists opened fire on the 206 (battalion) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF. Following the invasion by the red rebels, jawans fired at them. In the ensuing exchange of fire, two jawans were injured. They have been rushed to Jagdalpur medical for treatment.

On the other hand, from the Malkangiri bordering Kanker area near Bijapur, a top Mao leader named Balmuri Narayan Rao alias Bhaskar was arrested on Monday. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head. He was active in many of the violence activities of the Naxals. His wife Raje Kange was the divisional committee member of the Naxals.

Also Read: Most Wanted Maoist Leader Nabbed By Police From Odisha Border