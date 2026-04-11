Two buses collide and fall into a field in Cuttack’s Salepur, 30 passengers injured

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Salepur: In a horrific road accident, two passengers buses collided with each other and fell into a field below the road on Saturday. The incident took place near Nandolagada chhack in Salepur of

Cuttack district of Odisha.

More than 30 passengers were injured in the bus accident. According to sources, both the buses were travellign from Kendrapara to Cuttack when the road mishap took place.

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The injured passengers have been transferred to the nearest hospital for treatment.