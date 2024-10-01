Two brothers die after drowning in Narendra Pushkarini while attending relative’s tenth-day death ritual in Puri

Puri: In a heart-wrenching incident, two cousin brothers died after drowning at Narendra Pushkarini in Puri City while taking a bath on Tuesday. The deceased siblings have been identified as Rajakiran Satpathy of Kukudakhandi and Nalinikant Tripathy of Ichhapuram.

The deceased cousins along with their family members had gone to Puri City reportedly to attend the tenth-day death ritual of a relative. As part of the rituals, they went to bath in the Narendra Pushkarini. But unfortunately, they drowned after getting slipped into the deep water of the pond.

Soon, a team of firefighters reached the spot after getting information about the drowning of Rajakiran and Nalinikant from their family members and rescued the cousins in a very critical condition.

Without any delay, both the brothers were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital for treatment. But unfortunately, both of them were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the locality as the cousin brothers died while taking part in the death rituals of a relative.