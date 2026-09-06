Two bikes collide head-on in Kendujhar, three critical

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Anandapur: Two bikes collide head-on on the river bank road near Patna village under Ghasipura police limits in Odisha’s Kendujhar district on Sunday. At lest four people were injured in the accident.

The seriously injured person was initially admitted to Anandpur hospital. Later, three of them have been shifted to Cuttack as their condition is critical.

According to sources, Shatrughan Raut of Jalasuwan Patna village was returning home from Deogaon when his bike collided head-on with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

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The seriously injured person was initially admitted to Anandpur Medical College. Three of them have been shifted to Cuttack as their condition is critical.

On receiving information about the accident, the local police reached the spot and seized the two bikes.

Police are continuing their investigation into how the accident occurred and whose carelessness led to the incident.