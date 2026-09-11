Two audit officers with over ₹14 lakh unaccounted cash apprehended by Vigilance

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance apprehended two audit officers late on Thursday night from Baripada in Mayurbhanj while they were allegedly carrying more than Rs 14 lakh in cash.

The arrested officials have been identified as Pragya Prakash Patra and Prashant Pradhan. Both are working in the ST&SC Department in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the Vigilance team received information that the two officers were carrying a substantial amount of cash during their return from the district. Following the information, the team kept a close watch on their movements before intercepting them in Baripada.

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During interception, a bag containing cash was reportedly seized from the possession of the two audit officers. The amount recovered is said to be more than Rs 5 lakh in 52 envelopes and 20 loose bundles.

The officials were reportedly unable to provide a satisfactory explanation or valid supporting documents regarding the large amount of cash.Following this, search was conducted even at their hotel rooms and during search further cash of Rs 8,86,830 was unearthed and seized. A total cash of Rs 14,38, 340 has been seized from them.

Following the recovery, the money was seized by the Vigilance officials on suspicion that it could be linked to illicit or unexplained financial transactions.

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