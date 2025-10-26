Two arrested with leopard skin in Sonepur district

Advertisement

Sonepur: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two persons after seizing a leopard skin from their possessions in Odisha’s Sonepur district on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prakash Kanhar of Tunikhamar village and Ranjit Bhokta of Budikhamar village in Boudh district.

On the basis of intelligence input, a raid was conducted by STF on the side of Sonepur-Barpalli road near Arjunpur chowk (NH-126A) under Sonepur Police Station jurisdiction Sonepur this morning against illegal dealing of leopard skin by the wild life criminals of Boudh district and apprehended the two accused persons.

During search, one leopard skin containing in an air bag and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their conscious possession.

Advertisement

The accused persons could not produce any valid license or authority in support of such possession of leopard skin with them, for which they have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Sonepur.

In this connection, STF PS Case No. 22 dt. 26.10.2025 U/s. 303(2)/317(2)/61(2)(a) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is on.