Two arrested with black tiger’s skin  

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Baripada: A special team of the Forest Officials reportedly arrested at least two persons after recovering skin of a black tiger in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The Forest Department conducted a raid last night after receiving information that a black tiger skin was being sold near Kuliana village under Baripada forest division of the district.

During the raid, the Forest officials managed to arrest two persons from the spot and seized a black tiger skin from their possessions. Further investigation is underway to ascertain others’ involvement in the matter.

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The Forest Department, however, did not share details regarding the seizure of the black tiger skin and arrest of the two poachers clarifying that sharing more information while further probe is still underway would affect the investigation process.

Baripada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) said that all the information will be shared with the media after the completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that a group of poachers killed the black tiger in the Similipal Tiger Reserve and were planning to sell the skin at a high price.