Two arrested with 12 stolen smartphones in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar Police in Bhubaneswar has reportedly arrested two persons on charges of stealing a total of 26 smartphones by breaking open a mobile shop last month.

One Bijya Kumar Behera of Rangamatia village filed a complaint at Mancheswar police station on October 5 alleging that his mobile shop, named “Omm Mobile Shop” located at Rangamatia Railway Station Chhak in Bhubaneswar had been burglarized.

He discovered about the robbery of his shop in the morning of the following day. He found out that culprits had broken into the shop at night using a cutting machine and stolen six new smart phones and 20 old smart phones.

During the investigation, based on Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) tracking and human intelligence, it was established that two accused individuals were involved in the crime. Both the accused named Lulu alias Durga Prasad Barik and Darshan aka Priyadarshan Barik were apprehended, and upon interrogation, they confessed to the offense.

A total of 12 smart phones were recovered from their exclusive possession. The accused have been forwarded to court for further legal action.

Further probe is underway.

