Twist in Bhubaneswar love-murder-accident case: Girlfriend admits truth, CCTV footage surfaces, watch

Bhubaneswar: A new twist has been seen in the love-murder-accident case of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha. As per latest reports, the girlfriend has admitted the truth while CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

In an audio recording, the girlfriend can be heard admitting that Dinesh, her ex-boy friend stabbed Satyabrata.

Police are conducting raids at multiple places to catch the murder accused Dinesh.

On the other hand, Chandrashekharpur police are interrogating the owner of the car that fell off the Sishu Bhawan overbridge yesterday on a slum hurting people of a house. Police are probing to find out who was trying to escape from the murder plot with the car. They are looking for clues to find out whether the car owner lady is involved to the murder or not.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the murder plot has surfaced. The boyfriend, Satyabrata Pradhan, had come to present chocolates to his girlfriend on the Chocolate Day of the Valentine’s week, who living in Niladri Vihar. He hails from Hasinpur of Bramhagiri area. He spent some time with his girlfriend.

By then, another boyfriend of the girl, Dinesh, had entered. After seeing Satyabrata with his girlfriend, he became angry, took out a vegetable cutting knife and allegedly attacked Satyabrata. As a result, Satyabrata profusely bled and died at Niladri vihar intersection while trying to escape.

Watch the video here: