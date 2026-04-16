Twist in Bhubaneswar lady accountant death, murder case registered

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Bhubaneswar: Twist in Bhubaneswar lady accountant death case, murder case has been registered in this connection. Her body had been recovered yesterday from a hostel room in the Industrial Colony under Kharvel Nagar Police limits in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

As per latest reports, Commissionerate police have registered a murder case in this connection. Father of the deceased, identified as T*k*l* Rout, has suspected that it is a case of murder. Charges have been framed in the case against the accused persons for protecting the culprit and covering up the incident.

A murder case has been registered in Kharavela Nagar Police Station Case No. 233/26.

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It is reported that some clues have been found on the mobile phone of the deceased, which the police had seized. The forensic team is examining the Call Detail Record (CDR). It is suspected that a video call was made before her death. If this is true, investigators will probe who made or received the call. After her death, the deceased’s mobile phone has been receiving repeated calls from an unknown number. Who is making these calls? The police, along with the scientific team, are conducting a thorough investigation.

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