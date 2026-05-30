Twist in Bhubaneswar hit and run case: Youth murdered over love triangle

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Bhubaneswar: A new twist has emerged in the Chandrasekharpur hit and run case in Bhubaneswar. According to police investigation, the Chandrasekharpur Thar hit-and-run case is a planned murder, disguised as a accident. The whole incident stemmed from a love triangle.

The whole incident has turned out to be a planned murder as the police has revealed that the accused ran over the deceased Barenya Rout with the intention to kill him following a huge argument over love triangle.

Police have found evidence of murder after the accident at Acharya Harihar’s College Square.

Barenya Rout, a resident from the Kaipada in Khordha district died near Acharya Harihar College Square after a Thar SUV hit his motorcycle.

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According to reports, the victim Barenya and his two friends were attacked with a sharp weapon and a cricket stump and while they were trying to escape, the accused hit them from behind and drove the vehicle over him.

The DCP said eyewitnesses confirmed the sequence of events and with the help of CCTV footage five accused including Suraj and his accomplice have been arrested in connection with the case. The vehicle used in the crime has been seized.

Officers interrogated the detained men and verified CCTV footage showing the Thar chasing and hitting the motorcycle. The DCP stated that the attack was planned and motivated by jealousy linked to a love triangle.