Twin cities of Odisha receive yellow warning for rain for three hours

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Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow nowcast warning for twin cities of Odisha, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today. As per the weather forecast, the twin cities will receive light to moderate rain, active thunderstorms, and lightning for thre hours.

Both the cities have witnessed light rainfall from early hours of Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for the next three hours for 16 districts of the state. According to IMD, light to moderate rain with thundershowers will likely occur at some places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jajpur, Angul, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Balasore, Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj districts.

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The Meteorological Department has said that the impact of the rain will be more in Cuttack city and Bhubaneswar city.

People have been advised to be alert due to the possibility of thundershowers during the rain and not to go to open places unless necessary. The weather department has asked to monitor the weather for the next few hours.

Also Read: Odisha to receive rainfall for next three days as low pressure forms over BoB