Tusker tramples woman to death in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: A woman was trampled by a tusker elephant while she was sleeping in her house yesterday night. The incident took place in Radhikashol village under Baripada Forest range.

The deceased woman has been identified as Manka Hasda, wife of Sitaram Hasda.

As per reports, elephants have been wreaking havoc in the area for a few days now. In view of the possibility of wild elephants entering the village, the forest department has warned the villagers not to leave their homes.

Yesterday night, while the villagers were sleeping in their houses, the elephant who was roaming in the Betanati Forest Range area, crossed the National Highway No. 18 and entered the village at around 3 am.

It broke down three or four houses in the village, and then dragged out the woman who was sleeping inside the house. It then trampled her to death. Her husband was sleeping nearby who has narrowly escaped.

Krishnachandrapur Police Outpost In Charge reached the spot on Thursday morning and seized the body and sent it to Baripada District Head Hospital for autopsy.

Elephants are venturing into the human habitat and causing loss of life and property frequently. However, because of the frequent neglect and inefficiency of the forest department, such incidents have become rampant, the villagers complained.