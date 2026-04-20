Tusker enters village, panic in Udala

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Udala: Panic gripped residents after a tusker entered near Begunadiha village under the Udala forest range in Odisha. The elephant was spotted in a nearby reserved forest area, triggering fear among villagers.

Forest officials said the tusker is suspected to have strayed from the Kuldiha forest in the Nilgiri region. Its movement close to human settlements has raised concerns over potential human-animal conflict.

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Locals remain on alert as the elephant continues to roam in and around the area. The Forest Department has deployed teams to track its movement and safely drive it back into the jungle. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of both residents and the animal.

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