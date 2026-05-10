Tusker enters Angul town, triggers panic among residents

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Angul: Panic gripped residents after a tusker entered the residential areas of Angul town of Odisha on Sunday. The elephant was spotted near Saubhagyanagar close to the Forest Range College area.

According to reports, the lone tusker strayed into the town limits, creating fear among local residents. People gathered in large numbers after spotting the elephant, while many were seen staying indoors due to safety concerns.

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Forest department officials have been closely monitoring the movement of the elephant. However, attempts by the forest personnel to drive the tusker back to the forest have reportedly failed so far.

The situation continues to remain tense in the area as the elephant is still roaming near populated localities. Forest officials are keeping a strict vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

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