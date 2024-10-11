Tusker elephant tramples woman to death in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Athagarh: In a tragic incident, a tusker elephant trampled a woman in Cuttack district of Odisha. Today morning the body of the woman was found in the forest. The incident took place in the Gobara Reserve forest in Khuntuni Forest Range in Athagarh area.

The deceased woman has been identified as 55 year old Bela Taria of Khirikhia village under Gurudijhatia Police Station limits in Cuttack district.

As per reports, the woman had gone to the Gobara Reserve Forest to graze goats. However, she did not return home. She was missing from home since yesterday evening.

Today morning, after getting information about a dead body lying in the forest, the officer of Forest Department in Khuntuni rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. It has been found that the woman has been trampled by elephant.

