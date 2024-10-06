True Love Never Ends! Watch how this Odisha man brings dead wife alive

Berhampur: Someone has rightly said that “True Love Never Ends”! People who love someone truly, do all possible things for them to express their lover, care and concern for their loved ones whether they are alive or dead. One such incident has come to the fore from Berhampur city of Odisha.

One Prashant Kumar Nayak, a businessman, has installed a life-sized silicone statue of his wife Kiran, who died during COVID pandemic, with the aim to fill her presence in the house.

Prashant, who spent around Rs 8 lakh for the statue, has installed it in the living room of his residence following his children’s request.

“After she suffered from cough on April 21, 2021, we admitted her at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, after her oxygen level dropped, the doctors asked us to shift her to a better hospital. On April 22, we shifted her to Bhubaneswar, but unfortunately did not get bed in any of the hospitals. Later, we admitted her at Cuttack Hospital. She was put in ventilator. But breathed her last in the evening of April 25,” Prashant said.

“I had never thought of the silicone statue. It is my children who wanted and suggested. As their happiness is my happiness, we decided to build her silicone statue. We contacted a Bengaluru-based sculptor and went to meet him four to five times. He took around one and half a year to complete the look-alike. It is made of fibre, rubber and silicone,” he added.

Speaking about the statue, his younger daughter Mehak said, “After the death of my mother, we were missing her very badly. All most every day. We were finding ideas how to keep her alive among us. Then we got the idea of silicone statue from the YouTube and gusted father for the same. He too whole heartedly agreed and thus we created the state and brought to home.”