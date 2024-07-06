Truck Runs Over House in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, Lady Dies

Rairangpur: There has been an accident in Mayurbhanj in Dandabose village of Rairangpur Police Station limits. A truck ran over a house, causing the death of an old woman.

According to the reports, the accident in Mayurbhanj took place around 4.30 in the early hours of morning. The truck crashed into the house located on the side of the road after losing its control. An old woman of the house named Kamala Patra lost her life in the mishap.

The crash led to the collapse of the wall of the house which fell over the old lady. She was then rushed to the Rairangpur Hospital where she was declared dead. It was a close escape for the rest 6 members of the family. As per reports, the family members of the deceased lady around 70 years have now blocked NH 220 claiming for compensation for the accident in Mayurbhanj. After receiving the news, the Rairangpur Town Police have reached the scene and are trying to calm the people.

In a similar incident, an accident occurred on the National Highway of Mahendra village that comes under Jharia Town Police Station of Nabarangpur district. An ambulance collided into a father-son duo riding a cycle. The mishap took away the life of a 8-year-old minor leaving his father with fatal injuries. The man was then admitted to the Dabugaon Community Health Centre in a critical condition. Meanwhile, the villagers all blocked the NH placing the dead body on Mahendra Square says report.